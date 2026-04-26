Joey Bart And Pirates Square Off Against Brewers On April 26

Bart is hitting for a .171 BA, .231 OBP and .286 SLG with a 38.5% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .516 and he has scored four runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 against the Rangers.

Kyle Harrison makes the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.06 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.

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