Joc Pederson And Rangers Square Off Against Pirates On April 21

Pederson is hitting for a .229 BA, .345 OBP and .313 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored seven runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Carmen Mlodzinski makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.77 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched.

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