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Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson

Texas Rangers • #3 LF

Joc Pederson And Rangers Take On Athletics On April 26

Joc Pederson and the Texas Rangers will take on the Athletics at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, April 26 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Pederson has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Pederson is hitting for a .237 BA, .361 OBP and .305 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .666 and he has scored 10 runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn (0-0 with a 3.74 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joc Pederson

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