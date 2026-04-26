Joc Pederson And Rangers Take On Athletics On April 26

Pederson is hitting for a .237 BA, .361 OBP and .305 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .666 and he has scored 10 runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn (0-0 with a 3.74 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.