JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Face Dodgers On May 3

Wetherholt is hitting for a .238 BA, .355 OBP and .444 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .800 and he has scored 27 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 16 runs. Wetherholt has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Justin Wrobleski (4-0) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 1.50 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.

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