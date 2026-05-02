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JJ Wetherholt
St. Louis Cardinals

JJ Wetherholt

St. Louis Cardinals • #26 SS

JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Square Off Against Dodgers On May 2

JJ Wetherholt and his St. Louis Cardinals will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, May 2 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Wetherholt has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Wetherholt is hitting for a .246 BA, .365 OBP and .459 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored 27 runs. In 148 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 16 runs. Wetherholt has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Dodgers.

Roki Sasaki (1-2 with a 6.35 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
JJ Wetherholt

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