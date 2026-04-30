Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Play Royals On April 29

Springs is 3-2 with a 3.79 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.