Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Play Royals On April 29
Jeffrey Springs will get the start for the Athletics against the Kansas City Royals at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, April 29 at 9:40 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Springs is 3-2 with a 3.79 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.