Javier Assad And Cubs Take On Mets On April 19

Assad is 1-1 with an 8.10 ERA and six strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Monday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering nine earned runs while allowing 11 hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.2 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.