Javier Assad And Cubs Take On Mets On April 19
Javier Assad will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Mets at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, April 19 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Assad has +128 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Assad is 1-1 with an 8.10 ERA and six strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Monday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering nine earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
The Mets are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.2 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.