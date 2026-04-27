Jasson Domínguez And Yankees Take On Rangers On April 27

Dominguez had a .257 BA, .331 OBP and .388 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .719 and he scored 56 runs. In 429 plate appearances, he hit 10 home runs and drove in 47 runs. Dominguez recorded 23 steals on 27 attempts.

Jack Leiter gets the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 25 1/3 innings pitched.

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