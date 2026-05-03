Jarren Duran And Red Sox Square Off Against Astros On May 3

Duran is hitting for a .176 BA, .239 OBP and .278 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .517 and he has scored 16 runs. In 117 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 14 runs. Duran has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Cody Bolton (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Astros, his third this season.

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