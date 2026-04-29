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Jameson Taillon
Chicago Cubs

Jameson Taillon

Chicago Cubs • #50 SP

Jameson Taillon And Cubs Square Off Against Padres On April 29

Jameson Taillon will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Wednesday, April 29 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Taillon has +116 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Taillon is 1-1 with a 4.55 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jameson Taillon

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