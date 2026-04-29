Jameson Taillon And Cubs Square Off Against Padres On April 29

Taillon is 1-1 with a 4.55 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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