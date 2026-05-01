Jake Irvin And Nationals Take On Brewers On May 1

Irvin is 1-3 with a 4.85 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while giving up four hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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