Jake Irvin And Nationals Take On Brewers On May 1
Jake Irvin will get the start for his Washington Nationals against the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, on Friday, May 1 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Irvin has +100 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Irvin is 1-3 with a 4.85 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while giving up four hits.
The Brewers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.