Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Diamondbacks On April 29

Bauers is hitting for a .261 BA, .320 OBP and .467 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 17 runs. In 100 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. Bauers has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with two RBIs against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send Eduardo Rodriguez (2-0) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.89 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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