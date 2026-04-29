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Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers

Jake Bauers

Milwaukee Brewers • #9 1B

Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Diamondbacks On April 29

Jake Bauers and the Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, on Wednesday, April 29 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Bauers has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Bauers is hitting for a .261 BA, .320 OBP and .467 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 17 runs. In 100 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. Bauers has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with two RBIs against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send Eduardo Rodriguez (2-0) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.89 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Bauers

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