Jake Bauers And Brewers Take On Diamondbacks On April 28

Bauers is hitting for a .261 BA, .316 OBP and .477 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 16 runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 15 runs. Bauers has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with two doubles) against the Pirates.

Merrill Kelly (1-1) starts for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.

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