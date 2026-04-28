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Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers

Jake Bauers

Milwaukee Brewers • #9 1B

Jake Bauers And Brewers Take On Diamondbacks On April 28

Jake Bauers and the Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, on Tuesday, April 28 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Bauers has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bauers is hitting for a .261 BA, .316 OBP and .477 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 16 runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 15 runs. Bauers has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with two doubles) against the Pirates.

Merrill Kelly (1-1) starts for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Bauers

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