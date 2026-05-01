Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Face Nationals On May 1
Jacob Misiorowski will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Friday, May 1 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Misiorowski has -136 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Misiorowski is 1-2 with a 3.31 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Nationals are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.