Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Face Nationals On May 1

Misiorowski is 1-2 with a 3.31 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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