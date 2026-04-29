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Jacob deGrom
Texas Rangers

Jacob deGrom

Texas Rangers • #48 SP

Jacob deGrom And Rangers Play Yankees On April 29

Jacob deGrom will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, April 29 at 2:35 p.m. ET.

What It Means

deGrom is 2-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.6 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob deGrom

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