Jackson Merrill And Padres Face White Sox On May 2

Merrill is hitting for a .200 BA, .270 OBP and .330 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .600 and he has scored 19 runs. In 128 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. Merrill has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

Sean Burke gets the start for the White Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

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