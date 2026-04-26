FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jackson Merrill
San Diego Padres

Jackson Merrill

San Diego Padres • #3 CF

Jackson Merrill And Padres Take On Diamondbacks On April 26

Jackson Merrill and the San Diego Padres will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu, on Sunday, April 26 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Merrill has +245 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Merrill is hitting for a .204 BA, .278 OBP and .357 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .635 and he has scored 17 runs. In 110 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. Merrill has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryne Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.97 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Merrill

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Diego PadresRecent San Diego Padres Player News

View All San Diego Padres Player News