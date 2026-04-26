Jackson Merrill And Padres Take On Diamondbacks On April 26

Merrill is hitting for a .204 BA, .278 OBP and .357 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .635 and he has scored 17 runs. In 110 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. Merrill has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryne Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.97 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

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