Jackson Merrill And Padres Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 25

Merrill is hitting for a .211 BA, .279 OBP and .368 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .647 and he has scored 16 runs. In 106 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. Merrill has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

Zac Gallen (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.51 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.

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