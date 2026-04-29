FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jackson Merrill
San Diego Padres

Jackson Merrill

San Diego Padres • #3 CF

Jackson Merrill And Padres Play Cubs On April 29

Jackson Merrill and his San Diego Padres will face the Chicago Cubs at Petco Park, on Wednesday, April 29 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Merrill has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Merrill is hitting for a .205 BA, .270 OBP and .339 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .610 and he has scored 19 runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. Merrill has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Jameson Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.55 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Merrill

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Diego PadresRecent San Diego Padres Player News

View All San Diego Padres Player News