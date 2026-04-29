Jackson Merrill And Padres Play Cubs On April 29

Merrill is hitting for a .205 BA, .270 OBP and .339 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .610 and he has scored 19 runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. Merrill has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Jameson Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.55 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.

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