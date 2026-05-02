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Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals

Jac Caglianone

Kansas City Royals • #14 1B

Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Mariners On May 2

Jac Caglianone and his Kansas City Royals will square off against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, May 2 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Caglianone is hitting for a .253 BA, .333 OBP and .429 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 12 runs. In 102 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in five runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Mariners.

The Mariners are sending Emerson Hancock (2-1) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.86 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jac Caglianone

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