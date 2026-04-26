FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
J.T. Ginn
Oakland Athletics

J.T. Ginn

Oakland Athletics • #35 RP

J.T. Ginn And Athletics Face Rangers On April 26

J.T. Ginn will get the start for his Athletics against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, April 26 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Ginn has -104 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Ginn is 0-0 with a 3.74 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
J.T. Ginn

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Oakland AthleticsRecent Oakland Athletics Player News

View All Oakland Athletics Player News