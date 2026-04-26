J.T. Ginn And Athletics Face Rangers On April 26
J.T. Ginn will get the start for his Athletics against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, April 26 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Ginn has -104 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Ginn is 0-0 with a 3.74 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.