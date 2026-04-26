J.T. Ginn And Athletics Face Rangers On April 26

Ginn is 0-0 with a 3.74 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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