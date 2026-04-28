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Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs • #8 LF

Ian Happ And Cubs Play Padres On April 28

Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Tuesday, April 28 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Happ has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Happ is hitting for a .236 BA, .347 OBP and .472 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 19 runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 14 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Walker Buehler (1-2 with a 5.75 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ian Happ

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