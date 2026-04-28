Ian Happ And Cubs Play Padres On April 28

Happ is hitting for a .236 BA, .347 OBP and .472 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 19 runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 14 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Walker Buehler (1-2 with a 5.75 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season.

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