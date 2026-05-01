Ian Happ And Cubs Play Diamondbacks On May 1

Happ is hitting for a .230 BA, .351 OBP and .460 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 20 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Zac Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.14 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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