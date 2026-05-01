FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs • #8 LF

Ian Happ And Cubs Play Diamondbacks On May 1

Ian Happ and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field, on Friday, May 1 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Happ has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Happ is hitting for a .230 BA, .351 OBP and .460 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 20 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Zac Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.14 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ian Happ

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago CubsRecent Chicago Cubs Player News

View All Chicago Cubs Player News