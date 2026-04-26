Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Mets On April 26

Goodman is hitting for a .264 BA, .343 OBP and .527 SLG with a 37.3% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .871 and he has scored 18 runs. In 102 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in nine runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Nolan McLean makes the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.67 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 30 1/3 innings pitched.

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