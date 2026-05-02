Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Braves On May 2

Goodman is hitting for a .257 BA, .328 OBP and .558 SLG with a 37.6% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .886 and he has scored 24 runs. In 125 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Chris Sale gets the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

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