Hunter Dobbins And Cardinals Play Pirates On April 30

Dobbins went 4-1 with a 4.13 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Pirates are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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