Hunter Dobbins And Cardinals Play Pirates On April 30
Hunter Dobbins will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Thursday, April 30 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Dobbins has -114 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Dobbins went 4-1 with a 4.13 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched last year.
The Pirates are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.