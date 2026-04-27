Henry Davis And Pirates Take On Cardinals On April 27

Davis is hitting for a .161 BA, .266 OBP and .214 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .480 and he has scored seven runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Davis has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Dustin May gets the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.84 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

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