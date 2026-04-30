Heliot Ramos And Giants Face Phillies On April 30

Ramos is hitting for a .267 BA, .308 OBP and .416 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 11 runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Cristopher Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.94 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.

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