Heliot Ramos And Giants Face Phillies On April 30
Heliot Ramos and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Thursday, April 30 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Ramos has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Ramos is hitting for a .267 BA, .308 OBP and .416 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 11 runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Cristopher Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.94 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.