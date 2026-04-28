Heliot Ramos And Giants Square Off Against Phillies On April 28
Heliot Ramos and the San Francisco Giants will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Tuesday, April 28 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ramos has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Ramos is hitting for a .265 BA, .308 OBP and .408 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 11 runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.
Jesus Luzardo (1-3 with a 6.91 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.