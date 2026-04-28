Heliot Ramos And Giants Square Off Against Phillies On April 28

Ramos is hitting for a .265 BA, .308 OBP and .408 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 11 runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Jesus Luzardo (1-3 with a 6.91 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season.

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