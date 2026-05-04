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Hao-Yu Lee
Detroit Tigers

Hao-Yu Lee

Detroit Tigers • #50 2B

Hao-Yu Lee And Tigers Face Red Sox On May 4

Hao-Yu Lee and his Detroit Tigers will take on the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, on Monday, May 4 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Lee has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Lee is hitting for a .212 BA, .278 OBP and .364 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .641 and he has scored three runs. In 36 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Payton Tolle (0-1) starts for the Red Sox, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hao-Yu Lee

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