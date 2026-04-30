Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Play Astros On April 30

Henderson is hitting for a .213 BA, .287 OBP and .492 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 21 runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 18 runs. Henderson has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Astros.

Peter Lambert (1-1) pitches for the Astros to make his third start of the season.

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