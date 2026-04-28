Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Square Off Against Astros On April 28

Henderson is hitting for a .210 BA, .280 OBP and .487 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 19 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 18 runs. Henderson has recorded four steals on five attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) in his last game against the Red Sox.

Kai-Wei Teng makes his first start of the season for the Astros.

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