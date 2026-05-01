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Grant Holmes
Atlanta Braves

Grant Holmes

Atlanta Braves • #66 RP

Grant Holmes And Braves Play Rockies On May 1

Grant Holmes will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Friday, May 1 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Holmes has -136 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Holmes is 2-1 with a 3.62 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Friday when he tossed six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Grant Holmes

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