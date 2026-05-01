Grant Holmes And Braves Play Rockies On May 1

Holmes is 2-1 with a 3.62 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Friday when he tossed six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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