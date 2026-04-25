Giancarlo Stanton And Yankees Take On Astros On April 25

Stanton is hitting for a .256 BA, .302 OBP and .422 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored eight runs. In 96 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Astros.

The Astros will send Mike Burrows (1-3) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.