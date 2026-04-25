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Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton

New York Yankees • #27 LF

Giancarlo Stanton And Yankees Take On Astros On April 25

Giancarlo Stanton and his New York Yankees will face the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Saturday, April 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Stanton is hitting for a .256 BA, .302 OBP and .422 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored eight runs. In 96 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Astros.

The Astros will send Mike Burrows (1-3) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

Written by Data Skrive on
Giancarlo Stanton

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