George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Twins On May 1

Springer is hitting for a .217 BA, .309 OBP and .383 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored four runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Springer has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Twins.

Simeon Woods Richardson gets the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.30 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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