George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Red Sox On April 29

Springer is hitting for a .185 BA, .290 OBP and .370 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .661 and he has scored four runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. Springer has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his most recent action (on April 11 against the Twins) he went 0 for 1.

Brayan Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 9.00 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.