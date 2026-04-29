George Kirby And Mariners Square Off Against Twins On April 29

Kirby is 4-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.