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George Kirby
Seattle Mariners

George Kirby

Seattle Mariners • #68 SP

George Kirby And Mariners Take On Cardinals On April 25

George Kirby will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, April 25 at 2:15 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Kirby is 4-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Kirby

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