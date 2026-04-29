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Gavin Williams
Cleveland Guardians

Gavin Williams

Cleveland Guardians • #32 SP

Gavin Williams And Guardians Square Off Against Rays On April 29

Gavin Williams will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, April 29 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Williams has -130 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Williams is 4-1 with a 3.28 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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