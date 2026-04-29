Gavin Williams And Guardians Square Off Against Rays On April 29

Williams is 4-1 with a 3.28 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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