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Gavin Sheets
San Diego Padres

Gavin Sheets

San Diego Padres • #30 RF

Gavin Sheets And Padres Take On Diamondbacks On April 26

Gavin Sheets and the San Diego Padres will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu, on Sunday, April 26 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Sheets has +250 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Sheets is hitting for a .228 BA, .265 OBP and .456 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 10 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with two RBIs against the Diamondbacks.

Ryne Nelson (1-2 with a 6.97 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gavin Sheets

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