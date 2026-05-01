Garrett Mitchell And Brewers Square Off Against Nationals On May 1

Mitchell is hitting for a .244 BA, .398 OBP and .372 SLG with a 36.4% strikeout rate and a 19.2% walk rate. His OPS is .770 and he has scored 14 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 20 runs. Mitchell has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Jake Irvin (1-3 with a 4.85 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.