Freddie Freeman And Dodgers Square Off Against Marlins On April 27

Freeman is hitting for a .269 BA, .333 OBP and .442 SLG with a 12.3% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 10 runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

The Marlins will send Chris Paddack (0-4) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.37 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.

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