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Freddie Freeman
Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman

Los Angeles Dodgers • #5 1B

Freddie Freeman And Dodgers Square Off Against Marlins On April 27

Freddie Freeman and his Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, April 27 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Freeman has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Freeman is hitting for a .269 BA, .333 OBP and .442 SLG with a 12.3% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 10 runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

The Marlins will send Chris Paddack (0-4) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.37 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Freddie Freeman

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