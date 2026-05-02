Francisco Álvarez And Mets Take On Angels On May 2

Alvarez is hitting for a .227 BA, .310 OBP and .398 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored eight runs. In 102 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in eight runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Angels.

Reid Detmers (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.28 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

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