Framber Valdez And Tigers Square Off Against Braves On April 30

Valdez is 2-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Friday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.6 runs per game this season, with 3.4 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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