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Framber Valdez
Detroit Tigers

Framber Valdez

Detroit Tigers • #59 SP

Framber Valdez And Tigers Square Off Against Braves On April 30

Framber Valdez will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Thursday, April 30 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Valdez has -130 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Valdez is 2-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Friday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.6 runs per game this season, with 3.4 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Framber Valdez

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