Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play White Sox On May 1

Tatis is hitting for a .250 BA, .323 OBP and .286 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .609 and he has scored 11 runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 13 runs. Tatis has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Cubs.

Noah Schultz (1-1 with a 3.52 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his fourth of the season.

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