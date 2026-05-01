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Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play White Sox On May 1

Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Petco Park, on Friday, May 1 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Tatis has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .250 BA, .323 OBP and .286 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .609 and he has scored 11 runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 13 runs. Tatis has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Cubs.

Noah Schultz (1-1 with a 3.52 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

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