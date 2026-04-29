Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Take On Cubs On April 29

Tatis is hitting for a .248 BA, .325 OBP and .284 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .610 and he has scored 11 runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 12 runs. Tatis has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Jameson Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.55 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

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