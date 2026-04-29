Eric Lauer And Blue Jays Play Red Sox On April 29

Lauer is 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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