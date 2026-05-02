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Emmet Sheehan
Los Angeles Dodgers

Emmet Sheehan

Los Angeles Dodgers • #80 RP

Emmet Sheehan And Dodgers Take On Cardinals On May 2

Emmet Sheehan will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, May 2 at 7:15 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Sheehan is 2-1 with a 5.23 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Emmet Sheehan

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