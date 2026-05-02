Emmet Sheehan And Dodgers Take On Cardinals On May 2

Sheehan is 2-1 with a 5.23 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.