Emmet Sheehan And Dodgers Take On Cardinals On May 1

Sheehan is 2-0 with a 4.78 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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