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Emmet Sheehan
Los Angeles Dodgers

Emmet Sheehan

Los Angeles Dodgers • #80 RP

Emmet Sheehan And Dodgers Take On Cardinals On May 1

Emmet Sheehan will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Friday, May 1 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Sheehan has +102 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Sheehan is 2-0 with a 4.78 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Emmet Sheehan

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