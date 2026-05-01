Emmet Sheehan And Dodgers Take On Cardinals On May 1
Emmet Sheehan will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Friday, May 1 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Sheehan has +102 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Sheehan is 2-0 with a 4.78 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
The Cardinals are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.