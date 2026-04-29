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Edward Cabrera
Chicago Cubs

Edward Cabrera

Chicago Cubs • #30 SP

Edward Cabrera And Cubs Face Padres On April 29

Edward Cabrera will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Wednesday, April 29 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Cabrera is 3-0 with a 3.06 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Edward Cabrera

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